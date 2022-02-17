Wardlow Says Kenny Omega & Brock Lesnar Are His Only Real Dream Opponents

Wardlow says the chance to face most of his dream opponents, but he has two in Kenny Omega and Brock Lesnar. The AEW star was on the Battleground Podcast and talked about his potential dream matches; you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc).

On not having many dream opponents now: “Unfortunately, my career started much later than I anticipated. So, I feel like I missed my opportunities with what I would consider real dream opponents. I think it has kind of passed most of my dream opponents’ times. But the one that still exists, actually the top one is still in AEW, that being Kenny Omega. He’s kind of like my ultimate dream opponent.”

On wanting a match with Brock Lesnar: “I think if I ever found myself in the same ring as Brock Lesnar, that has money pouring out of the idea of it. I think him and I would just murder each other, I don’t know if there’s a ring that can hold the two of us.”

On who else he wants to face: “But beyond that, not necessarily any real dream opponents. I just want to work with the best, I just want to be challenged. I want to work with whoever thinks they are the best in the world, that’s who I want to wrestle.”