wrestling / News
Wardlow Makes Debut on AEW Dynamite, Helps Attack Cody (Video)
– Wardlow made his debut on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, coming out to align with MJF and attack Cody. You can see clips below from the match of the new AEW star coming out to aid Chris Jericho and MJF in attacking Cody.
Wardlow’s debut had been teased in recent months. Before Cody came out Jericho and MJF were discussing whether the latter would join the Inner Circle. There was no solid confirmation that MJF would be, though the two hugged before Cody came out.
.@The_MJF making a statement! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/eBNw9QS8Vd
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 14, 2019
.@Wardlow_1 has arrived and has aligned himself with @the_mjf!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama 8e/7c#AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/BqbHtlWhOL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 14, 2019
The newest member of the #InnerCircle? @The_MJF@CodyRhodes has something to say about it #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/o7zOHRZYHO
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 14, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Writer Kazeem Famuyide Reflects on Iconic Becky Lynch Moment
- Mustafa Ali Gets His First Name Back, Rusev Comments
- Bruce Prichard on Allegations That Fabulous Moolah Was a ‘Pimp,’ Other Accusations Against Her
- Eric Bischoff On If Hulk Hogan Overruled WCW’s Plan to Put U.S. Title Back on Steve Austin in 1994