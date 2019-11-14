Wardlow Makes Debut on AEW Dynamite, Helps Attack Cody (Video)

– Wardlow made his debut on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, coming out to align with MJF and attack Cody. You can see clips below from the match of the new AEW star coming out to aid Chris Jericho and MJF in attacking Cody.

Wardlow’s debut had been teased in recent months. Before Cody came out Jericho and MJF were discussing whether the latter would join the Inner Circle. There was no solid confirmation that MJF would be, though the two hugged before Cody came out.