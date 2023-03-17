Wardlow Gives MJF Credit For Iron Man Performance, Says Jade Cargill Is Most Like Him

Wardlow recently weighed in on a few members of the AEW roster, including praising MJF for his Iron Man performance against Bryan Danielson and more. The former TNT Champion spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, and you can see a few highlights below:

On how he got started in wrestling: “I was actually at a Monday Night Raw in Cleveland, and somebody handed me a flyer for a live pro wrestling show. And a wrestling school was promoted on the back. So I called them the next day and started with them, it was called The Dungeon, in Cleveland. And then shortly after that, Matt Justice took me under his wing and introduced me to IWC in Pittsburgh.”

On MJF’s Iron Man match with Bryan Danielson: “t was good. It surprised me, I think it surprised a lot of people… yeah, he was better than I thought. I mean, the kid’s good, there’s no denying that. But he’s better than everybody except me.”

On Jade Cargill’s strengths and weaknesses: “Jade is honestly, out of the whole roster, the probably most comparable to me. That is a bad woman right there. Jade is an absolute beast, I have nothing but respect for her and she’s going to shine bright.”

On Saraya: “I’m a big fan. V\ery happy to have her on the roster. She brings a presence to the company, obviously very well known. She’s a very cool girl. I’m just — I’m a big fan, and I think she’ll help us do big things.”

