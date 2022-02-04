Wardlow On Biggest Thing He’s Learned From MJF, What’s At the Top Of His Goal List In AEW

In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Wardlow discussed Britt Baker and Glacier helped him join AEW, the biggest thing he’s learned from MJF, and much more. You can read his comments below.

On Britt Baker and Glacier helped him join AEW: “It was one of those perfect storms. It was three or four different people that had mentioned my name to Cody Rhodes all within like three weeks. It started with Britt Baker because she and I came up together in IWC in Pittsburgh. We both pretty much started off there. She had mentioned my name to Cody like, ‘Hey, my friend Wardlow is pretty good. You should give him a look.’ Then they had a guy that QT [Marshall] partnered with that came and did a seminar, Lloyd, who was in WCW as Glacier. He did a seminar in IWC and watched me work. He watched my match and called Cody the next day going, ‘Hey, you might want to take a look at this guy.’ I think there was one more individual from Warrior Wrestling that had contacted Cody about me. So it was like this perfect storm where so many people said my name where he went, ‘Okay, let’s give this guy a shot.’”

On his future goals in AEW: “I almost want to put impossible things on that bucket list. Can we get Dave Bautista to make an appearance? Can we get Jeff Hardy in? Can I have a six-man tag match with Matt and Jeff Hardy as my tag team partners? That would be at the top of the bucket list. Not to sound too selfish, but I want them [the AEW titles] all. I would like to hold the Tag Team titles, the TNT title, and I want the World title. Doesn’t have to be all at the same time but individually over time. I want to accomplish as much within everything I can in this company.”

On the biggest thing he’s learned from MJF: “I think the biggest thing is just the business aspect of things. Knowing your worth and making sure you’re getting the most out of situations. He has a really good mind for the business and storytelling. So I think the biggest thing is just the business aspect of it and things that make sense. Things that truly do or do not make sense as far as storytelling.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.