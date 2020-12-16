wrestling / News
Wardlow Off Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Due to Personal Issue, Tag Match Gets Altered
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced earlier today that Wardlow will not be at tonight’s AEW Dynamite and was forced to withdraw for the previously scheduled 14-man (7 vs. 7) tag team match. Wardlow is unable to travel due to a family matter.
As a result, the match has been changed to a 12-man match for tonight’s show. It will feature Inner Circle’s Chris Jericho, MJF, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, & Sammy Guevara vs. Best Friends, Varsity Blonds & Top Flight. You can see the announcement below.
MATCH UPDATE
Wardlow can’t travel due to a family matter, so tonight it will be a 12 man tag match with Inner Circle’s Jericho, MJF, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, & Sammy Guevara vs. Best Friends, Varsity Blonds & Top Flight!
Watch #AEWDynamite tonight LIVE on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/DfZwmHwuyJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2020
