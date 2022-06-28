Wardlow On His AEW World Championship Aspirations, Seeking TNT Championship First

Wardlow has the AEW World Championship in his sights, but the TNT Championship is up first for him. The AEW star recently spoke with Forbes for a new interview and talked about what’s next for him, noting that he’s looking to take the TNT Title from Scorpio Sky before he goes for the main event title.

You can check out some highlights below:

On his goals in AEW: “This is what people need to understand. I am absolutely 100 percent, without a doubt, without a question, am going to be AEW World Heavyweight Champion one day. That doesn’t even concern me. To me, that’s money in the bank. I cannot give my energy to the AEW World Title until I take care of unfinished business. You don’t just get to disrespect Wardlow and get away with it, and there’s a gentleman in the company that has, so it’s time for him to pay the piper.

On wanting the TNT Championship: “I want to hold every title in the company, so the TNT title just happens to be the first one that presented itself to me. Of course, everybody wants to be world heavyweight champion. I want to be world heavyweight champion, but more than that, I want the title that I’ve thought about every day. I want the title that I believe is rightfully mine, and more so than that, I need to teach Dan Lambert and Scorpio Sky some respect.”