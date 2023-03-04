Wardlow on Deciding to Keep His Hair Short Now

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio earlier this week, Wardlow discussed getting his haircut and deciding to keep his hair short for now. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“Initially, I thought I was going to (grow it back), but it might have been a little blessing in disguise because it’s been quite the hit with everyone. I’m enjoying it, everyone else seems to like it. I think I’m going to keep the short hair for a while. Eventually, yes, I will grow it all out, but for now I’m going to rock the short hair for a little bit.”

Wardlow will get a chance at some retribution against Samoa Joe tomorrow at AEW Revolution. He will challenge Joe for the TNT Championship on Sunday, March 5, live on pay-per-view.