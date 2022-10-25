– During a recent interview with the ESPR Wrestling Podcast, AEW TBS Champion Wardlow discussed the current backstage atmosphere in the company. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Wardlow on the current backstage atmosphere in AEW: “Everybody backstage has done such a great job of communicating and we’ve been, honestly through all of the…you said chaos. Fortunately, on the inside, it has made us so much tighter. I feel like since all of that stuff happened, these past couple of months have really changed the locker room. We have some really positive leadership, guys like [Chris] Jericho and [Jon] Moxley and Bryan Danielson. They are true leaders and they are very passionate. They’ve done such a good job of getting the locker room together and on the same page and getting our company on the right track.”

On how the locker room is tighter than it’s ever been: “We talked about this recently, I feel like our locker room is as tight as it was when we started a few years ago. When we first started man, we were all on the same mission. We were a family. We survived COVID together, where we spent more time with each other then our own family. It was really really special that year we basically lived in Jacksonville. Everybody bonded so well and I feel like recently, we’re back to that.”