Wardlow on Similarities Between His Career and Batista’s, Using Multiple Powerbombs

– During a recent interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, AEW star Wardlow discussed the parallels between his career and former WWE Superstar Batista (aka Dave Bautista). Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Wardlow on doing multiple powerbombs: “I didn’t come in saying, ‘I want to do a powerbomb.’ So two of my favorite wrestlers growing up were Kevin Nash, Jackknife Powerbomb, and Dave Batista, Batista Bomb. And Batista’s on the level of Jeff Hardy. [They’re from] different times of my life, but made equal impacts on my life. So, realistically, you would think I would come in like, ‘I’ve got to do a powerbomb.’ But that actually came out, Chris Jericho kind of recommended me doing multiple powerbombs, and then it kind of was like, ‘okay, this could work.’ And then Tony Khan is the one that said that Dean did the Powerbomb Symphony, and we just went with it and it seemed to work out well.”

On receiving comparisons to Batista: “It just makes me smile. You know, being a junior in high school, I just started growing. I’m 170 pounds and I’m like, ‘alright, I’m finally starting to grow some muscle.’ But you look at somebody like Batista and you’re like, ‘I can never. I’m going to try to get as close to that as possible, but like, what are the realistic odds?’ So I worked my butt off to get to as close to a Dave Batista level as possible. To go on Twitter and, you know, see side-by-side pictures and comparisons, and people comparing me to him is, it’s just such a cool feeling. You know, Dave is somebody who I haven’t met and would love to meet him to thank him, because he’s still somebody to this day that motivates me, you know? He’s still doing big things in life and he still motivates me and pushes me to this day without him knowing it.”

Wardlow on how he started similarly to Batista: “You look at Batista, he started as Deacon Batista wearing that same suit, silent. I started with the suit. Silent. Then he turned into Evolution. I had been in the Pinnacle. Him and Triple H, me and Max. These things, that’s just crazy. You can’t write this stuff. It’s crazy how life has worked out.”

On tonight’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow will challenge Scorpio Sky for the AEW TNT Championship. The show will air live on TBS at 8:00 pm ET.