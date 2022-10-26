Wardlow Promises to Beat MJF If He Wins AEW World Title

– During a recent interview with the ESPR Wrestling Podcast, AEW TBS Champion Wardlow discussed MJF possibly becoming AEW World Champion. He claimed he would beat MJF for the title if he happens to become champion next month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Wardlow on what he will do if MJF becomes champion: “I refuse to have MJF as the champion of my company. So if he ever does weasel his way to getting that title, I will quickly take it off of him.”

On how he was jobless and broke before he signed with AEW: “I was jobless, broke, living at my mother’s house in my old bedroom. [I was] taking a nap because I didn’t have anything else to do. I woke up and I had a missed call from QT Marshall. I wasn’t even fully awake yet and I’m calling the number back trying to clear my throat and get ready for this phone call. We ended up talking for an hour and we had such a great connection. We both felt how passionate each other were about wrestling and basically they had heard my name from a few different people all around the same time. Britt Baker came up with me in Pittsburgh, we were both a part of IWC, we started at the same time. Warrior Wrestling had a couple of people who contacted Cody [Rhodes] about me. Then Glacier Lloyd, who’s affiliated with [The Nightmare Factory], he did a seminar at IWC and saw me work and said ‘Hey Cody, you might wanna take a look at this guy.’ Cody was like ‘Alright, I’ve heard this name Wardlow from like five different people. If he’ll fly himself to Atlanta, we’ll take a look at him.’ That was basically their challenge. I borrowed some money and booked a flight that night and then QT invited a complete stranger into his home and let me stay with him for three nights, him and his wife. I’ll never be able to thank him enough for that. Him and I worked in the ring for a few minutes in front of Cody and it only took three minutes and Cody offered me a deal.”

MJF is currently scheduled to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear next month.