Wardlow Cuts Promo For Fans Following AEW Dynamite

Wardlow returned to AEW TV on tonight’s Dynamite, and he cut a promo for the fans after the show went off the air. Wardlow came out at the end of tonight’s show after Samoa Joe won the TNT Championship, attacking Joe who quickly bailed. It was his first appearance since he lost to Joe on the December 28th episode of Dynamite. You can see a clip from that segment below.

According to PWInsider, Wardlow talked after the show went off the air that he missed everyone and wanted to thank them for not forgetting about him. He said it felt like months and was happy to be back in Ohio, his home state. He said that seeing everyone having so much fun, he was wondering if people would still chant his name and they did. He said that he loved them all and then left.