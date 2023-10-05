wrestling / News
Wardlow Makes Return On AEW Dynamite, Destroys Griff Garrison
October 4, 2023 | Posted by
Wardlow made his return to AEW TV on this week’s Dynamite and obliterated Griff Garrison. The former TNT Champion made his first appearance on Wednesday’s show since losing the title to Luchasaurus on the June 17th episode of Collision.
Wardlow came down to the ring for a match with Garrison, wiped him out with five powerbombs and leading to the match being called off.
The match was also Garrison’s first AEW appearance in a while, specifically since he worked an AEW Dark tag team match in October of last year.
HE’S BACK!!!
WARDLOW IS BACK!!!
Watch the 4th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RealWardlow pic.twitter.com/ZYejxzIUar
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2023
