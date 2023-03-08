Wardlow Reveals His Gear and TNT Championship Were Stolen After Car Broken Into

In a post on Twitter last night, Wardlow revealed that someone broke into his car and stole both his ring gear and the AEW TNT Championship.

He said: “Well, thanks to the person who broke into my rental car and took absolutely everything from me. My TNT title, my gear, my boots, my whole life, were in those bags. I don’t know if this means I’m gonna have to beat the shit outta Hobbs in these clothes I’m wearing right now but one way or another I’m going to make it to Sacramento and we’re gonna get this shit done. Whoever did do this better thank God that I didn’t catch you in the act because your jaw would be as shattered as this glass is.”

Wardlow is set to defend the TNT title against Powerhouse Hobbs tonight on AEW Dynamite.