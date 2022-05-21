Wardlow Reveals Original Concept For His Character

Wardlow is in the midst of his quest to battle MJF at AEW Double or Nothing, and he recently discussed the original concept for his character. The AEW star spoke with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri for a new interview and talked about what the original plans were, and how they’ve essentially stayed the same.

“The original plans for my character essentially, still what they are, with just a little altered with the Max thing,” he said (per Fighful). “It’s still, Wardlow is Wardlow. He’s Ric Flair meets James Bond meets John Wick. Wardlow is always going to be dressed nice, always in a suit, always with a beautiful lady on his arm and whooping ass. That’s what you always expect from Wardlow. Essentially, that’s where we’re at, we just gave Wardlow the role of the bodyguard protecting Max.”

Wardlow was also asked about his original debut video from 2019 which showed scars on his shoulder, saying, “Those were injuries acquired from all of my parking lot fighting. Those were fresh wounds from the date from the night before and the fight the night before.”

You can see that video below: