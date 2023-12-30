Wardlow Says He’s Not The Devil, Is on Vacation in London

– While Wardlow has made AEW World Champion MJF one of his objectives since he returned to the ring earlier this year, he claimed on his Instagram Stories that he’s not “The Devil” who has been stalking and conspiring against MJF in AEW. Wardlow wrote, “Not the devil. Not a goon. On vacation, will be watching Worlds End from London. So stop asking.”

At the moment, Wardlow looks to be on vacation in London with his girlfriend, wrestler Mila Moore (aka former WWE developmental talent Mila Malani). They were previously in Sweden on December 25.

The former TNT Champion last wrestled on the December 5 edition of Collision, beating Willie Mack in a three-minute squash.

White Christmas in Sweden 🤍 pic.twitter.com/omf3tXu7Ug — mila moore (@itsmilamoore) December 26, 2023