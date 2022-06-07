Wardlow Sends Message To CM Punk, Tells Him to Heal Up Quick

Wardlow is looking forward to facing CM Punk when he returns, sending the AEW World Champion a message to “heal up quick.” As noted, Punk will be out of action due to needing surgery to fix an injury. Wardlow posted to Twitter noting that he has special gear made for a match with Punk, as you can see below.

Wardlow wrote:

“This was special gear, for a special match. Heal up quick champ”