Wardlow Set for Action Against Willie Mack on Tonight’s AEW Collision

December 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision - Wardlow vs Willie Mack Image Credit: AEW

– AEW confirmed another big matchup for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision. Former TNT Champion Wardlow will be in action against former Impact X-Division Champion Willie Mack. Tonight’s show is airing on tape delay at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. Here’s tonight’s updated lineup:

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Andrade El Idolo vs. Bryan Danielson
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston
* Ethan Page vs. Kenny Omega
* Mercedes Martinez vs. Willow Nightingale
* Wardlow vs. Willie Mack
* We’ll hear from FTW Champion Hook

