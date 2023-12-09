wrestling / News
Wardlow Set for Action Against Willie Mack on Tonight’s AEW Collision
– AEW confirmed another big matchup for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision. Former TNT Champion Wardlow will be in action against former Impact X-Division Champion Willie Mack. Tonight’s show is airing on tape delay at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. Here’s tonight’s updated lineup:
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Andrade El Idolo vs. Bryan Danielson
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston
* Ethan Page vs. Kenny Omega
* Mercedes Martinez vs. Willow Nightingale
* Wardlow vs. Willie Mack
* We’ll hear from FTW Champion Hook
TONIGHT!
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT | @TNTdrama@RealWardlow vs. @Willie_Mack
Willie Mack seeks revenge for his friend AR Fox as he takes on Wardlow TONIGHT on Saturday Night Collision! pic.twitter.com/TtKf0PETiA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2023