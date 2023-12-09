– AEW confirmed another big matchup for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision. Former TNT Champion Wardlow will be in action against former Impact X-Division Champion Willie Mack. Tonight’s show is airing on tape delay at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. Here’s tonight’s updated lineup:

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Andrade El Idolo vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston

* Ethan Page vs. Kenny Omega

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Willow Nightingale

* Wardlow vs. Willie Mack

* We’ll hear from FTW Champion Hook