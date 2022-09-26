Wardlow Says Shawn Spears, FTR & More Helped Him Out in AEW, Was Afraid Spears Would Re-Align With MJF

Wardlow has formed a lot of bonds in AEW, and he named Shawn Spears, FTR, Cody Rhodes and more for helping him out during his early days in the company. Wardlow spoke with Dynamite Download for a new interview and talked about his bonds with those men, as well as touching on Spears’ involvement in his feud with MJF. He even noted that he was afraid Spears would be one of the men who unmasked as part of The Firm to help MJF win the Casino Ladder Match at All Out. You can check out the highlights below:

On the guys that have helped him out: “QT, QT’s the man. He really is. QT is the man in so many ways, people have no clue. There’s so much I could say about QT. But yeah, him as well, Arn Anderson.”

On Cody Rhodes: “I would say the biggest — so obviously Cody Rhodes is a huge influence and really helped me out at the beginning stage. I’ve always been cool with Cody, and vice versa. Cody and QT were my first contacts with AEW. It started with them — I mean, the cage match [with Cody]. I love Cody, and I’ll always support Cody no matter what he’s doing. No matter what. He’s never been anything but kind and supportive of me, and I’ve never seen him be anything other than that with other people. So, that’s just my perspective.”

On others who have helped him out “Cash and Dax [of FTR], and Shawn Spears? Huge. The knowledge that those men have shared with me, and the way they’ve kind of taken me under their wing, and the bond and relationship we’ve grown to have, myself and those three men.”

On Spears’ role in his feud with MJF: “Unfortunately, Shawn Spears lost his mind there for a while. I do think he’s reeling it back, I think he’s finally… snapped back to reality, thank goodness. I thought he was gonna be one of those guys [at All Out with MJF] who pulled the ski mask off, like, ‘Noo, no no. Don’t go back there. It’s a trap!’ You know, I’m sure he’ll be back to do his thing… He was great there. He is great. You know, Spears, Cash, Dax are so good at professional wrestling.”

