Wardlow Shows Off Damage From Darby Allin’s Attack On AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin returned to AEW TV on last night’s episode of Dynamite, attacking The Pinnacle while going after his current rival MJF. While MJF got away, Wardlow didn’t, and Allin hit him in the back with a thumbtack-covered skateboard. In a post on Twitter, AEW shared a photo of ‘Mr. Mayhem’ after the attack, revealing his shirt was bloodied as a result of the cuts to his back.