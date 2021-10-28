wrestling / News
Wardlow Shows Off Damage From Darby Allin’s Attack On AEW Dynamite
October 28, 2021 | Posted by
Darby Allin returned to AEW TV on last night’s episode of Dynamite, attacking The Pinnacle while going after his current rival MJF. While MJF got away, Wardlow didn’t, and Allin hit him in the back with a thumbtack-covered skateboard. In a post on Twitter, AEW shared a photo of ‘Mr. Mayhem’ after the attack, revealing his shirt was bloodied as a result of the cuts to his back.
Who knew @DarbyAllin knew the Invisible Man (or Invisible Stan, for that matter)? #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/JOTmGUj8t8
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) October 28, 2021
👀 @RealWardlow’s back after being smacked with @DarbyAllin’s thumbtack skateboard on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/wc7xKaEoGj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021
