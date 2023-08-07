Wardlow Says He Could Easily Take Out Both CM Punk And MJF

Speaking at a recent Terrificon 2023 panel, AEW’s Wardlow made no bones about his view of CM Punk and MJF (via Wrestling Inc). According to the wrestler, he could easily handle either opponent in the ring, citing his previous matches with both AEW champions in support. You can find a highlight from Wardlow and watch the full panel below.

On his personal standing compared to MJF and Punk: “I’ll start kind. Being in there with CM Punk still to this day is one of the greatest nights of my life. I have the gear that I wore in that match in a frame. That was so special. Wrestling CM Punk after he’s been out of the game for so many years, I’m coming into it thinking that’s one of those never gonna happen situations. And so for him to come back and have that opportunity is truly, truly, truly special. Now, with that said, I do find it very interesting that we have a champion in MJF, and then we have a supposed champion that never lost in CM Punk. I beat the shit out of both of those guys [laughing]. CM Punk won, but he didn’t. I won. And I demolished MJF, and I’m very confident I could beat both of them again easily.”