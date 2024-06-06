wrestling / News
Wardlow Takes Shot at MJF During Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
MJF returned to Dynamite on last night’s episode and Wardlow still appears to be bitter about his former ‘boss’. In a post on Twitter, Wardlow took shots at MJF and reminded everyone that he still holds a quick victory over the former AEW World Champion.
He wrote: “He wants to be a 6’3 270lb monster athlete so bad. Now stealing my whole identity? Call yourself the “lone wolf” all you want. you’re still just a pussy that I squashed like nothing. Almost feel bad for the little boy, but the disrespect has gone too far for too long.”
