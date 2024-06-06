Wardlow Takes Shot at MJF During Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

MJF returned to Dynamite on last night’s episode and Wardlow still appears to be bitter about his former ‘boss’. In a post on Twitter, Wardlow took shots at MJF and reminded everyone that he still holds a quick victory over the former AEW World Champion.

He wrote: “He wants to be a 6’3 270lb monster athlete so bad. Now stealing my whole identity? Call yourself the “lone wolf” all you want. you’re still just a pussy that I squashed like nothing. Almost feel bad for the little boy, but the disrespect has gone too far for too long.”