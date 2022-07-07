wrestling / News

Wardlow Thanks Fans Following AEW TNT Title Win

July 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Newly crowned AEW TNT Champion Wardlow commented on his victory earlier today via Twitter. The new champion wrote, “Last night was very special for many reasons. Simply, thank you.”

Last night, after winning the title, he initially tweeted, “Pure ecstasy.” Wardlow beat Scorpio Sky to capture the TNT Championship. This marks the first AEW title win of Wardlow’s career. He also debuted new entrance music. You can check out Wardlow’s latest tweets below:

