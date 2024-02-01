Wardlow Gives Update On Knee After AEW Dynamite

Wardlow says that his knee is okay after his match on AEW Dynamite. The Undisputed Kingdom member faced Komander on this week’s episode and fans worried that he may have hurt his knee, as he was favoring it after he ended the match with a powerbomb to pick up the win.

Wardlow posted to Twitter after the bout, writing:

“A normal man’s knee would be ruined. I’m no normal man. I’m still coming for the heavyweight title. And there’s nothing and no one that can stop me. Knee is just fine #AEWDynamite”