Wardlow Gives Update On Knee After AEW Dynamite

January 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wardlow AEW Dynamite 1-31-24 Image Credit: AEW

Wardlow says that his knee is okay after his match on AEW Dynamite. The Undisputed Kingdom member faced Komander on this week’s episode and fans worried that he may have hurt his knee, as he was favoring it after he ended the match with a powerbomb to pick up the win.

Wardlow posted to Twitter after the bout, writing:

“A normal man’s knee would be ruined. I’m no normal man. I’m still coming for the heavyweight title. And there’s nothing and no one that can stop me. Knee is just fine #AEWDynamite”

