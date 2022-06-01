Wardlow vs. JD Drake, Johnny Elite Matchup Added to Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– Tony Khan has confirmed two more additional matchups for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which will be AEW’s debut in Los Angeles, California. First up, Wardlow will be in action in his first official match as part of the AEW roster.

Also, Johnny Elite will be back in action for AEW. The wrestler has signed an “open contract” to face anyone in AEW. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. The event is being held at The Kia Forum. You can see Tony Khan’s announcements and the updated lineup below:

* The Young Bucks, reDRagon & Hikuleo vs. Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy & Darby Allin

* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

* Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

* CM Punk & FTR vs. Max Caster & The Gunn Club

* We’ll hear from MJF

* Johnny Elite open contract to fight anyone in AEW

* Wardlow vs. JD Drake

Mr. Mayhem @RealWardlow returns to #AEWDynamite tonight for our LA debut!

In his first official match as a member of the @AEW roster Wardlow will fight another powerhouse with a high wrestling IQ in the form of @RealJDDrake LIVE on Dynamite on @TBSNetwork

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT

Tonight! pic.twitter.com/voqFy0wZTC — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 1, 2022