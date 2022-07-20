Wardlow Wants To Bring Back TNT Title Open Challenge

In an interview with Telegram & Gazette, Wardlow spoke about his goal to bring back the open challenge for the AEW TNT title, something established by Cody Rhodes. Here are highlights:

On working to become a wrestler: “Everything I’ve ever done has been to prepare myself for professional wrestling and to make myself a better professional wrestler. Taking up jiu-jitsu and boxing was to better condition myself and legitimize myself.”

On being able to hit so many powerbombs: “My back is pretty large and pretty strong, so I guess all of my years in the gym have prepared me to powerbomb anyone. Before matches I always stretch a little bit to get warmed up; there’s a little routine that I go through before a match.”

On his goal as TNT Champion: “That’s actually my number one priority. I want to bring back the open challenge. I’m not sure if that’s what we’re going to do but I would definitely like to bring that back. Right now I have the original design, which I love, and I don’t have any plans to customize it. If they give me the opportunity, maybe I will, but I do love the original.”