Wardlow Wants To Set Powerbomb Record In His Match With MJF

In an interview with Shak Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Wardlow said that he plans to set a world record for powerbombs in his match with MJF at AEW Double or Nothing.

He said: “There will be a world record set. I am looking to powerbomb him until I physically cannot anymore.”

He also spoke about how cool it was to have so many people chanting his name. He added: “It’s one thing to have your own action figure, to be in a video game, to be a professional wrestler, but for me, the real dream is having an arena full of people chanting my name consistently, week after week wanting, to see Wardlow. It’s something that I’ve thought about and I’ve created in my head since I was literally in elementary school, I’ve thought about this. So I have to take the time and really sit back and go, ‘This is happening, this is real, it’s happening right now.’ But man, it’s truly the best feeling in the entire world, and nothing can compare to it.“