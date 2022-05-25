wrestling / News
Wardlow Wants To Set Powerbomb Record In His Match With MJF
In an interview with Shak Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Wardlow said that he plans to set a world record for powerbombs in his match with MJF at AEW Double or Nothing.
He said: “There will be a world record set. I am looking to powerbomb him until I physically cannot anymore.”
He also spoke about how cool it was to have so many people chanting his name. He added: “It’s one thing to have your own action figure, to be in a video game, to be a professional wrestler, but for me, the real dream is having an arena full of people chanting my name consistently, week after week wanting, to see Wardlow. It’s something that I’ve thought about and I’ve created in my head since I was literally in elementary school, I’ve thought about this. So I have to take the time and really sit back and go, ‘This is happening, this is real, it’s happening right now.’ But man, it’s truly the best feeling in the entire world, and nothing can compare to it.“
More Trending Stories
- Michelle McCool Reveals Prank Call Led To Her Being Questioned About Murdering The Undertaker
- Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker Receives Backlash For His Views On Abortion and Homosexuality
- Jake Roberts Addresses Comments on Health of Ricky Steamboat, Says He Didn’t Check the Source First
- Bron Breakker Recalls Scott Steiner Springing His First Match On Him, Talks Origin of NXT Name