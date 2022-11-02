Wardlow Was Hesitant To Take Lashes From MJF

In an interview with Fightful, Wardlow revealed that he was hesitant to take lashes from MJF, which was one of the segments during their feud. Wardlow would go on to take the lashes before the two fought later at AEW Double or Nothing.

He said: “To be 100% honest, I was really dreading that. Obviously, being whipped with a belt, it’s kind of hard to go into that thinking positively. The adrenaline from the crowd is something you really can’t explain until you felt it. When he smacked me that first time, in my head, I’m like, ‘Gosh, this is gonna suck.’ Then he did it, and I was like, ‘that was it?’ That smile on my face was genuine because it was me going, ‘Oh, this is easy, keep them coming.’ It wasn’t too bad. Thank God for adrenaline,” he said. “I had some red marks, but I have thick skin, maybe.“