Wardlow Was ‘Very Surprised’ By Cody Rhodes’ AEW Exit

Wardlow was not expecting Cody Rhodes to leave AEW, the Face of the Revolution said in a new interview. Wardlow spoke with NBC Sports Boston for a new interview and said Rhodes’ departure left him “taken aback.”

“I was very surprised,” he said (per POST Wrestling). “I was very taken back by it and I’m still slightly taken back by it. I don’t really know any of the details on anything, what really led to it, how this even came about. It really just seemed like one day, everything was great and the next day, they [Cody and Brandi Rhodes] were gone.”

He continued, “The only thing I can say about the situation is I’ve known Cody for three years and I’ve never once had a negative experience with him and I’ve never once seen somebody have a negative experience with him. Cody is a big reason, a big reason I’m sitting here talking to you today and I have nothing but love and respect for Cody and if his decision to leave AEW was the best decision for him and his family, I 100 percent support it.”

Wardlow is locked into a feud with MJF at this moment, while Rhodes has reportedly re-signed with WWE.