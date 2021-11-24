wrestling / News
WarGames Advantage Ladder Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
November 23, 2021 | Posted by
The advantage in the women’s WarGames match will be decided on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. It was announced on Tuesday’s show that Kay Lee Ray, who joined the babyface team of Raquel Gonzalez, Cora Jade, and Io Shirai, will take on Dakota Kai in a ladder match for advantage in the NXT WarGames match.
Kai is teaming with the three members of Toxic Attraction against the four babyfaces in the PPV match, which is set for December 5th.
"I'm in."@Kay_Lee_Ray has joined @CoraJadeWWE @shirai_io & @RaquelWWE's #NXTWarGames team! #WWENXT @ZoeyStarkWWE pic.twitter.com/4h1fdSbe4p
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 24, 2021
