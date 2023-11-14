wrestling / News

WarGames Advantage Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

November 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced a match for WarGames advantage and more on next week’s Raw. The following is set for next week’s show, which if the final Raw before Survivor Series and airs live on USA Network:

* WarGames Advantage Match: TBD vs. TBD
* Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li
* Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Chad Gable

