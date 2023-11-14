wrestling / News
WarGames Advantage Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
November 13, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced a match for WarGames advantage and more on next week’s Raw. The following is set for next week’s show, which if the final Raw before Survivor Series and airs live on USA Network:
* WarGames Advantage Match: TBD vs. TBD
* Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li
* Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Chad Gable
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw
📍 GRAND RAPIDS
TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/lVVwocJy6h pic.twitter.com/2VXDR2gWGS
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Compares Working With Vader To Getting Into A Bar fight
- Update on Butcher, Blade & Parker Boudreaux’s AEW Status
- Zelina Vega in Tight Gym Attire, Tiffany Stratton, Samantha Irvin Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos
- The Undertaker Reveals WWE Made Their Rings Softer When Vince McMahon Began Taking Bumps