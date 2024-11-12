WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series Will Be 5-on-5, Sami Zayn Asks Seth Rollins To Join

It was confirmed on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW that the Wargames match at Survivor Series will be five-on-five. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn discussed the matter backstage and Jey noted that the original Bloodline doesn’t have any friends on RAW or Smackdown. Zayn noted that he may know someone willing to help them out.

Later in the show, Zayn spoke with Seth Rollins, who turned him down. He added that he knew Roman better than anyone and he was using Zayn again to regain power.