wrestling / News

WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series Will Be 5-on-5, Sami Zayn Asks Seth Rollins To Join

November 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sami Zayn Seth Rollins WWE RAW Survivor Series Image Credit: WWE

It was confirmed on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW that the Wargames match at Survivor Series will be five-on-five. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn discussed the matter backstage and Jey noted that the original Bloodline doesn’t have any friends on RAW or Smackdown. Zayn noted that he may know someone willing to help them out.

Later in the show, Zayn spoke with Seth Rollins, who turned him down. He added that he knew Roman better than anyone and he was using Zayn again to regain power.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Survivor Series, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading