WarGames Match Result and Highlights From NXT Takeover: WarGames 2

– At tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 event, Team Face Paint defeated The Undisputed Era in the main event WarGames match. You can check out some clips, highlights and photos for the match that were posted on Twitter below.

The match ended after Pete Dunne hit Adam Cole with the Bitter End. Ricochet then came off the top rope with a 630 on Cole as well. They both covered Cole to pick up the pinfall victory for their team.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 was held tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The event was broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can check out 411’s live results and coverage from the event RIGHT HERE.

Tonight at #NXTTakeOver, Undisputed ERA's @AdamColePro, @theBobbyFish, @roderickstrong & @KORcombat are each competing in the 2nd #WarGames Match of their careers. The last person to compete in 2 WarGames matches was @TheStevieRay, who participated in the match in 1993 & 1998. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) November 18, 2018

