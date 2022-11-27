Triple H On If WarGames Will Remain Attached To Survivor Series Going Forward

Triple H discussed his decision to bring WarGames from NXT to WWE Survivor Series 2022 during the post-show press conference. Survivor Series featured five on five elimination matches historically, with recent years featuring RAW vs. Smackdown matches. This year, the WarGames concept was paired with ongoing programs. Triple H said that WarGames worked out “incredibly well” tonight. Highlights from his comments are below (h/t Fightful).

On if we will continue to see WarGames at future Survivor Series events: “I think we’ll see. It worked out incredibly well tonight, it was very exciting, we’ll see how that goes. In the process of looking at the overall year-to-year calendar, and seeing where things go and end up, I believe tonight was very successful, so it makes me feel positive. We’ll see where the future takes us.”

On if WarGames might become a match to blow-off feuds instead of being glued to Survivor Series: “It could be. Hell in a Cell, stepping away for me, there was a feeling that Hell in a Cell is one of those things that is a giant blow off. If you’re calling somebody out at the end of something, you can challenge them to Hell in a Cell. I hear this speculation among fans about Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank, Elimination Chamber, maybe those things should go away. Some of that, I hear. Hell in a Cell, I hear it. I had a highlight of my career, (Mick) Foley and I calling each other out on Hell in a Cell. When you get into, ‘I challenge you to Elimination Chamber with five other guys,’ it doesn’t work. Same thing, ‘I challenge you to Money in the Bank.’ There’s a difference there. I think we have to revaluate all of that, we have to look at that, and it’s really looking at the overall calender and saying, ‘what is the best place to put this? What is the best way to entertain our fans? What makes the most sense, one after the other.’ It’s no different than looking at a show and saying, ‘This match has to deliver,’ but it can’t take away from the rest of the show. It’s the whole arcing story of what we’re doing right now. Then it’s the whole year of what we put out, all together, there are so many layers to what we do that you have to keep in mind all of those, and we will moving forward. It’s up in the air, but it’s something we think about.”