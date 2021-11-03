wrestling / News
Warhorse vs. KC Navarro Set For MLW War Chamber
Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Warhorse and KC Navarro for MLW War Chamber this Saturday, November 6. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The announcement reads:
Warhorse vs. KC Navarro this Saturday in Philly
Will Warhorse rule ass or will KC Navarro be blessed?
Tickets Available NOW at MLWLive.com.
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Warhorse vs. KC Navarro for this Saturday November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.
Two top middleweights will clash as KC Navarro squares off with one of the most popular up and comers from the midwest circuit in Warhorse.
Buy tickets starting at $15 at: www.MLWLive.com.
Fueled by horsepower and heavy metal, Warhorse plans on crushing Navarro trademark diving double stomp from the top rope but will the charismatic speedster Navarro be too fast to catch?
Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.
More Trending Stories
- Paul Wight On How AEW is Different From WWE, Recalls His Start In Wrestling
- More Details On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release, Vince McMahon’s Backstage Issues With Wyatt
- Edge Initially ‘Wasn’t Too Keen’ On Going To WWE Crown Jewel, Talks Jessika Carr Refereeing His Match
- Brooke Hogan Discusses Her Family’s Scandals, Hulk Hogan’s Handling Of His Issues