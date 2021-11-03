Warhorse vs. KC Navarro Set For MLW War Chamber

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Warhorse and KC Navarro for MLW War Chamber this Saturday, November 6. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The announcement reads:

Warhorse vs. KC Navarro this Saturday in Philly

Will Warhorse rule ass or will KC Navarro be blessed?

Tickets Available NOW at MLWLive.com.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Warhorse vs. KC Navarro for this Saturday November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Two top middleweights will clash as KC Navarro squares off with one of the most popular up and comers from the midwest circuit in Warhorse.

Buy tickets starting at $15 at: www.MLWLive.com.

Fueled by horsepower and heavy metal, Warhorse plans on crushing Navarro trademark diving double stomp from the top rope but will the charismatic speedster Navarro be too fast to catch?

Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.