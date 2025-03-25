Warner Bros. Discovery Considering Multi-Hour AEW Special During NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Due to the NCAA tournament, AEW adjusted its programming this past weekend, airing AEW Collision as two one-hour segments on Saturday and Sunday, and according to Andrew Zarian on Beyond The Bell (per Fightful), Warner Brothers Discovery is open to further schedule experimentation with AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision as the NHL Playoffs approach.

“Spoke to someone a couple weeks ago, and they were telling me that these are experiments that Warner is willing to try,” Zarian said. “College basketball takes precedence, the NBA All Star weekend takes precedence. Rather than canceling the show, let’s put it on a different time slot and see if we could do something with it, maybe you’re going to attract different types of fans. We have another opportunity for this during the Stanley Cup, during the NHL Playoffs. So listen, anything could change here.”

He continued, “I heard from two sides, from Warner, that during the Stanley Cup, there’s going to be an opportunity to do something very big. The way that it was presented to me is that it is a possibility of a four-hour special happening, or multi-hour. The idea is still soft. It could be just Dynamite on and then followed by a Collision, so a four-hour block.”

Zarian pointed out that AEW has previously utilized three-hour programming blocks, citing instances where AEW Rampage followed AEW Dynamite and AEW Battle of the Belts aired directly after AEW Collision.