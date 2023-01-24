Warner Bros. Discovery Executive Comments on Power Slap Airing After AEW Dynamite

Warner Bros. Discovery is airing Dana White’s Power Slap: Road to the Title after AEW Dynamite on Wednesdays, and WBD executive Kathleen Finch recently talked about the strategy behind the timeslot. Finch, who is the Chairperson and Chief Content Officer of WBD’s US Network Group, spoke with Deadline for a new interview and weighed in on the show and its overlap with wrestling audiences.

Finch was asked if she was concerned about airing the show after the controversy around White’s altercation with his wife on New Year’s Eve and said, “Of course. Yes.”

She added, “This is an experiment. The goal is, we are making shows for our fans, that’s who we work for. Fans of wrestling have a lot of overlap with the fans of this and it’s huge on social media so the idea really is, if we can take something that’s huge on social, bring it to a linear audience giving the fans what they want.

“This may surprise you to know that I did not know much about wrestling before I took this job. I know, I seem like a wrestling fan, but I’m not. But I did have to learn a lot about the audience. A lot of families that watch [wrestling], I was very surprised to learn this. I have huge respect for this audience. AEW wrestling airs on two of our networks, TNT and TBS — on both nights it kills. Finding something that speaks to that audience, that would be gold.”