Warner Bros. Discovery Executive On Bringing More AEW Content To Their Channels

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery Group Chair and Chief Content Officer Kathleen Finch said they are exploring bringing more AEW content to their networks.

She said: “We really play in the sports space. One of the things that we’re doing around sports is creating shoulder programming to hold onto those fans. AEW [All Elite Wrestling] pulls huge numbers, so we are working with the wrestling team to figure out what new kind of content can we build that’s not in a wrestling ring.“