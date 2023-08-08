Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Targeting Launch of Live Max Sports Tier

Warner Bros. Discovery is looking at the fall for launching a live sports tier for Max, according to a new report. CNBC reports that the company is looking at the start of the MLB playoffs (October 3rd) to debut the sports tier for its service according to people close to the situation.

The report notes that the current plan is to simulcast games from Major League Baseball, the NBA, NHL, and NCAA including March Madness on Max. While AEW is not named, it is noted that content from Bleacher Report, which airs AEW PPVs, are intended to be added such as highlights and interviews. The plan is to brand the new tier using the Blacher Report name.