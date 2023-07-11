wrestling / News

Warner Bros. Discovery Officials Reportedly Happy AEW Dynamite Finished No. 1 Last Week

July 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Don Callis Chris Jericho Image Credit: AEW

Fightful’s report also notes that Warner Bros. Discovery officials were “very happy” with AEW Dynamite finished at No. 1 for cable last week. As noted, the July 5 broadcast ranked No. 1 last week and drew 855,000 viewers. The show also averaged a 0.29 rating.

