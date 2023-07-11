wrestling / News
Warner Bros. Discovery Officials Reportedly Happy AEW Dynamite Finished No. 1 Last Week
July 11, 2023 | Posted by
– Fightful Select
Fightful’s report also notes that Warner Bros. Discovery officials were “very happy” with AEW Dynamite finished at No. 1 for cable last week. As noted, the July 5 broadcast ranked No. 1 last week and drew 855,000 viewers. The show also averaged a 0.29 rating.
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Thinks Main Event Mafia Could Have Been As Big As NWO, Talks Sting As a Heel
- Kevin Nash On His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says He Genuinely Likes Vince
- Kalisto Recalls Vince McMahon Being Hands-On With Dumpster Match Against Braun Strowman
- Missy Beefcake Demands Hulk Hogan End ‘Beef’ With Brutus Beefcake