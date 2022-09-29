Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Happy MJF Is Back On AEW

MJF’s return to AEW has reportedly pleased the company’s broadcast partner in Warner Bros. Discovery. Fightful Select reports that several people within WBD are happy that the AEW star has returned to the company, with one person pointing to the fact that AEW has been a “consistent ratings success” for the company.

The report adds that MJF’s comments in interviews that he essentially didn’t leave his house for three months is “mostly true,” noting that he didn’t have contact with most people including close friends until shortly before he returned at All Out. Several members of the roster did learn that he would be the Joker in the Casino Ladder Match in the lead up to All Out.

The site also notes that MJF stayed in Los Angeles after his “pipebomb promo” to do some meetings for projects related to Hollywood, an aspiration that he alluded to in a recent interview. He is said to have kept a low profile beyond that and stayed away from social media and even going out in public.

While MJF has said in interviews that he hasn’t signed an extension to go with his improved contract, that is not yet confirmed. It was “heavily implied” by those within AEW that he is in a much more favorable financial situation now.