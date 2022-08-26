Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Told AEW To Tone The Language Down

AEW has become known for taking advantage of its TV-14 rating, with wrestlers frequently swearing in several segments. However it seems that may be coming to an end, or at least not happening as frequently. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that word has been sent to AEW from Warner Bros. Discovery that they would like the company to “tone down” the language on television.

It was noted that at this time, it appears nothing has been said about the blood in matches.