– According to a report by Fightful Select, Warner Bros. Discovery is supporting an expansion of AEW’s pay-per-view schedule. As previously reported, AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery are currently in talks for an extension of AEW’s current broadcast television deal. One of the WBD’s proposals reportedly involves more PPV events for AEW.

A Warner Bros. Discovery source reportedly informed Fightful that this includes the possibility of expanding the AEWW PPV schedule to as many as one per month. Additionally, this is a change that Warner Bros. Discovery has wanted for a while.

It’s unknown if these would be standalone PPV shows or part of a streaming deal to put them on MAX. Warner Bros. Discovery would not elaborate on the proposal. The report also notes that nothing about the new television deal has been finalized, and details could still change. However, the expanded pay-per-view schedule is something that has reportedly been discussed.

AEW has already expanded its pay-per-view schedule with the addition of Forbidden Door starting last year. This year also sees the addition of All In to the schedule. It should be noted that AEW has not yet announced the broadcast plans for All In at Wembley Stadium. The AEW All Out pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place a week later in Chicago.

AEW pay-per-view events are usually streamed on B/R Live, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery Sports.