Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts Set For May

Variety reports that Warner Bros. Discovery has announced they will hold their annual TV upfronts in New York on May 15. The presentation for advertisers will begin at 10 AM ET.

Last year’s presentation included the announcement of AEW Collision. With this being a negotiating year for AEW, it’s possible that a new deal (if one is made) could be announced then. It was also reported that WBD was in talks with WWE for the rights to Monday Night RAW, so if that deal is made it could also be announced.