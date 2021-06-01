WarnerMedia & Discovery Announce New Post-Merger Name

WarnerMedia and Discovery have revealed that their name will be following the completion of their planned merger, and it’s pretty much what you’d expect. The companies announced via press release that they will be known as Warner Bros. Discovery which will, per the release, “honor, celebrate and elevate the world’s most-storied creative studio in the world with the high quality, global nonfiction storytelling heritage of Discovery.”

The company’s tagline will be “The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of,” the famous line spoken by Humphrey Bogart in The Maltese Falcon. The companies announced their merger plan on May 17th, and the plan will likely close sometimes in mid-2022, after approval from Discovery shareholders and regulators.

The combined company will include the platforms and channels from both brands including HBO Max, Warner Bros., Discovery, DC, CNN, WB Games, Turner Sports, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Food Network, TNT, TBS, Turner Classic Movies, and more. The plan will also affect wrestling fans, as WarnerMedia’s TNT is the broadcast partner of AEW and AEW’s future home of TBS also falls under the umbrella. Discovery has been airing Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring, and has been in talks with MLW.

The full press release reads: