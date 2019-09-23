WarnerMedia Discussing Possible AEW Studio Show

– WWE’s FOX Sports 1 studio show may have some competition in wrestling discussion shows on cable television, as AEW is in talks for one as well. The Wrap reports that WarnerMedia is in discussions for a studio show, which would be in addition to the main show, AEW Dynamite, which debuts on October 2nd on TNT.

“We are talking about it,” said Weitz, the general manager of TNT, TBS and truTV, when asked by the outlet. “I don’t know if you’ve met Tony Khan, but he’s not short of ideas — or passion. So there is a world where we’re thinking about ‘Where does something like that live?’ Knowing full well that within the WarnerMedia ecosystem we have B/R Live, we’ve got all these different components at our disposal.”

He continued, “The more content for these fans the better, and we would love to figure out what something like that looks like.”

It was reported yesterday that WWE’s FOX Sports 1 show would be called WWE Backstage and debut on November 5th, though WWE and FOX Sports 1 have yet to comment on that news.