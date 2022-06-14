WarnerMedia Reportedly Given Direction to Stop Promoting Jeff Hardy After DUI Arrest

WarnerMedia has reportedly been told to stop promoting Jeff Hardy following his arrest on a felony DUI. As noted earlier, Hardy was arrested on Monday morning and charged with Driving While License Canceled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years after driving erratically in Volusia County, Florida early in the morning.

According to the Wrestling Observer, while AEW hasn’t said anything publicly about the matter WarnerMedia has been told to immediately stop all promotion of Hardy either in commercials or anywhere else. It was noted earlier that AEW has stopped promoting the three-way AEW World Tag Team Championship match for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

There is still no word on what will happen regarding AAA TripleMania, where the Hardys where scheduled to face Dragon Lee & Dralistico.