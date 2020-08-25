AEW News: WarnerMedia Happy With Saturday Night Dynamite Ratings, Update on Cody, Thursday Dynamite Lineup

– PWInsider reports that WarnerMedia executives were very happy with the ratings for Saturday night’s AEW Dynamite special.

As reported earlier, Dynamite drew 755,000 viewers and .31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, good for #5 on primetime cable for the night.

– PWInsider reports that Cody is expected to be off TV for an “extended period” as he sells the beatdown from Brodie Lee on Dynamite over the weekend. They note that his time away may have something to do with his involvement in the Starz wrestling drama Heels which stars Stephen Amell. That show is set to begin production in Georgia.

– This week’s Dynamite will air live on Thursday from Daily’s Place with limited fans in attendance. The show is scheduled to feature:

* Jon Moxley vs. MFJ Contract Signing

* Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy in a Tables Match

* Brodie Lee’s TNT Title Win Celebration

* Natural Nightmares vs. Young Bucks vs. Best Friends vs. FTR in a Gauntlet Match for an AEW AEW Tag Team Titles Shot at All Out 2020

* Big Swole vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Penelope Ford & Rebel in a Handicap Match

* Chris Jericho on commentary.