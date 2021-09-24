WarnerMedia Officially Announces Dynamite’s Move to TBS, Rampage Staying on TNT

WarnerMedia has made it official: AEW Dynamite’s TBS move comes at the start of the year, while Rampage is staying on TNT. The media company issued the following announcement announcing the January 5th premiere date for Dynamite on TBS:

MEGA-HIT “AEW: DYNAMITE” MOVES TO TBS JANUARY 5TH, 2022

“AEW: RAMPAGE” WILL CONTINUE TO AIR ON TNT ON FRIDAYS

LOS ANGELES (September 23, 2021) – The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) franchise expands its WarnerMedia footprint with “AEW: Dynamite” moving to TBS, beginning January 5, 2022. Until then, AEW continues to deliver world-class matches and the most entertaining moments in professional wrestling today, with all-new episodes of “AEW: Dynamite” airing Wednesdays on TNT at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“AEW: Dynamite” is delivering its best ratings since launching in October of 2019. Its current performance has the show’s strongest quarterly average ever in both total viewers and P18-49, up double-digits in audience vs. its performance a year ago. Most recently, “AEW: Dynamite” has been the #1 cable program on Wednesdays in P18-49 four weeks in a row.

Additionally, in 2022, “AEW: Rampage,” which features the world-renowned stars of AEW, will continue to air Fridays on TNT. Since its August 13 debut, “AEW: Rampage” has ranked as one of the top cable programs on Friday night. The second week of the show featuring the debut of CM Punk delivered the strongest ratings for the AEW franchise since the premiere of “AEW: Dynamite.”