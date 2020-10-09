WarnerMedia Preparing For Layoffs, TNT To Be Affected

AEW’s broadcast partner, WarnerMedia, is planning for a new round of layoffs due to COVID-19 following their recent restructuring. Deadline reports that the company confirmed via a statement that they are looking to implement additional cuts. The Wall Street Journal reported that the company is looking at a 20% cost reduction, which would mean thousands of jobs, to offset a drop in revenue across film, TV networks and more.

WarnerMedia declined to comment on specific numbers, but said in a statement:

“Like the rest of the entertainment industry, we have not been immune to the significant impact of the pandemic. That includes an acceleration in shifting consumer behavior, especially in the way content is being viewed. We shared with our employees recently that the organization will be restructured to respond to those changes and prioritize growth opportunities, with an emphasis on direct-to-consumer. We are in the midst of that process and it will involve increased investments in priority areas and, unfortunately, reductions in others.”

WarnerMedia is of course the parent company of TNT, which airs AEW Dynamite. TNT is expected to be affected by the layoffs, as are sister cable companies TBS and TruTV. AEW is unlikely to be affected in a short-term capacity as their existing deal is set to last for several years. The WSJ notes that while the company is pivoting toward HBO Max, the rise in subscriptions has not offset the heavy declines in cable network revenue.

Layoffs have begun taking place in large amounts across entertainment companies; Disney recently laid of 28,000 employees at its theme parks, while ViacomCBS laid off hundreds as it restructures after its merger late last year.