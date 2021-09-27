Warrant Issued For Rhaka Khan’s Arrest Ahead of Upcoming Trial

A bench warrant has been issued for TNA alumna Rhaka Khan ahead of her trial start date on charges of interference with child custody and aggravated kidnapping facilitate. PWInsider reports that a bench warrant was issued on September 23rd for Trenesha Daniyall Biggers in advance of the scheduled start date on October 4th.

Biggers is set to stand trial in 409th District Court in El Paso, Texas on the charges, which was originally slated to begin trial in 2020. Biggers was indicted in August of 2019 and was put on a most wanted fugitives list for El Paso after failing to appear in court and was arraigned in December of that year.

The bench warrant, or DCLK warrant, can be issued issued by a judge or court, usually when a defendant fails to appear at a scheduled court hearing.

Interference with child custody is taking or keeping a child when you know that doing so violates a court order or judgement and is a state jail felony, punishable by up to two years in prison.